Today's Featured Couple:
Douglas and Kaitlyn Diehl
“My husband and I were blessed to be able to celebrate our wedding at StoneBridge events this past May, surrounded with all our family and friends. As quick and stressful as a wedding can be, it was also perfect and our fairy-tale day and I couldn’t be more grateful. Our story began when Doug strolled back into town to volunteer at the church which both our families attend. I was also volunteering for the semi-annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser. He immediately caught my eye because he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen! And luckily, I had also caught his eye. Fate was definitely at play because even in this small town and small church, we had never met until that day. Almost seven years later, we’re married, have two perfect ornery fur-babies, and a little girl of our own on the way. We are so blessed and I thank God every day.”
- Kate Diehl
Location: Stonebridge Event Center