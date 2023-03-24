Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Allegany Magazine's March 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase being held "live and in-person" for the first time in four years on Sunday, April 2!
Garrett and Avery Kesner
December 28, 2022
“My husband and I got married December 28th, 2022 at Graceland Baptist Church in Short Gap, WV. I have been encouraged by multiple people to submit some of our wedding photos to a magazine and then I saw the notice asking for wedding photos. We just got our pictures back this weekend.
Some special things about our wedding include:
* We met at the church we got married at in 2017.
* Our first date anniversary is the same date we got married on (December 28). We got married on a Wednesday.
* Our wedding party included only our siblings. He has three sisters and I have three brothers. We love our siblings more than anything. I am in nursing school at Potomac State of WVU partly because I hated the idea of being away from them.
* We had snow!
- Avery Kesner
Location: Graceland Baptist Church, Short Gap, West Virginia
Photography by Lily Saville