James and Cherie Washington
September 10, 2022
“My name is Cherie (Shoemaker) Washington and my husband is James “Jimmy” Washington. We married at Stonebridge located on Pine Ridge Road just inside the Maryland border. We met 12 years ago, have four children with the newest addition coming May of 2022, so you can imagine how having a wedding was a whirlwind!
Jimmy and I are nature lovers. He fishes and I hike. We love the outdoors and our beautiful Allegany County, so Stonebridge was the perfect fit. Our engagement began with Jimmy asking my Grandfather for my hand in marriage. With his permission on Valentine's Day 2021 Jimmy proposed in my Grandparents home on National Highway that was built by my Great Grandfather. We admire and hope to embody the 66 years of wedded bliss my grandparents have shared.
With looming health issues we prayed my grandfather would be with us for the wedding. By the grace of God he not only made it our special day but he saw me down the aisle and gave his granddaughter away in my late father’s absence. God has blessed us!
Jimmy and I have held one another up through tragedy and triumph. We have love, respect, loyalty and laughter. Our family is our world and we thank God for our blessings large and small. 2022 was an amazing year for the Washingtons!”
- Cherie Washington
Venue: Stonebridge Events
Pastor: Reverend Bruce McBride
DJ: Sid Evans “DJ Sid”
Florist: Flowerland