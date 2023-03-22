Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Allegany Magazine's March 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase being held "live and in-person" for the first time in four years on Sunday, April 2!
Today's Featured Couple:
Kenneth and Brianna Howell
September 17, 2022
“I met my now-husband in 2014 on my first day working at the LaVale DQ. In true romantic comedy-like fashion, our first interaction was initiated by me screaming in the walk-in freezer - thinking that I was locked in and going to freeze to death. Kenny came to my rescue, only to point out that the door had never been locked, and I could have just opened it. We started dating in September of 2015. For the next almost six years, we supported and encouraged each other through significant life changes including undergraduate and graduate degrees, deaths and marriages of loved ones, career changes, and buying our first house. We had known for years that we would one day get married, but between school and later the COVID-19 pandemic, time never seemed to be in our favor.
We planned to stay here, in Allegany County, where our families had built their lives, continue in both of our careers, and work to build a family.
We got married on September 17th, 2022. Although our wedding's noticeable theme was “fall.” we also kept the mindset of “big wedding, small budget.” We managed to get everything we needed for an incredible day at less than half the average wedding cost.
The afternoon of the big day had blue skies and an ideal temperature around 80 degrees for our short, outdoor ceremony. Our 140 guests enjoyed a cocktail (half) hour while we took photos. We spent time greeting our guests before our catered dinner, and the dance floor was later opened for the remainder of the night.
We couldn’t have asked for a better day surrounded by the important people in our lives. We love this area and are so grateful to everyone here who played a part in celebrating us and our love.”
- Brianne Howell
-
Catering: The Princess Restaurant
Venue: Ali Ghan Shrine Club
Ceremony Music: Lea Ann Alter
Reception Music: Mark Stevens Disc Jockey Services
Bridal Cake: Simply Cakes by Ellie
Guest Cakes and Cookies: M & M Bakery
Officiant: Troy Cubbage
Bridal Hair and Make Up: Tarrah Dawn Hair Salon and Merle Norman Cosmetics
Bridal Dress: David's Bridal
Bridesmaid Dresses & Suits: Lennox East
Ceremony Seating: American Rent All