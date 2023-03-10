Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Allegany Magazine's March 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase being held "live and in-person" for the first time in four years on Sunday, April 2!
To see all of the nuptials showcased in one place at one time in one beautiful published wedding photo album, pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition -- available everywhere now!
Today's Featured Couple:
Mark and Samantha Upole
“We were married at the Historic Bed and Breakfast, The Castle in Mount Savage on May 14th 2022. Our photographer was and she did an amazing job. We said at the beginning of our wedding planning journey that we wanted to stick with all small businesses for anything and everything, and that's exactly what we did. To say our day was special is an understatement. We even got a surprise call from our son who is in the Airforce saying he was able to get leave at the very last minute to be able to join us. We were beyond excited to hear that he would be able to celebrate with us after months of thinking he wouldn't make it.
We also had many family members travel from all over the United States and Europe!
Mark and I have been together for 12 years so when the day finally came for us to officially blend our families, it was quite the emotional event that no one wanted to miss! I still can't believe it someday and have to look down at my hand as a reminder that I truly did get to marry my best friend.”
- Samantha Upole
Location: Mount Savage Castle