Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Allegany Magazine's March 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase being held "live and in-person" for the first time in four years on Sunday, April 2!
To see all of the nuptials showcased in one place at one time in one beautiful published wedding photo album, pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition -- available everywhere now!
Today's Featured couple: Steven and Meghan Moon
August 7, 2021
“My husband and I would like to submit a photo for the Allegany Weddings feature. This is us from our August 2021 wedding at Swallow Falls. My photographer lovingly called me the ‘Rattlesnake Bride’ as we had a rather interesting wildlife sighting. I am hoping snakes are a good omen!”
- Meghan Moon
Location: Swallow Falls State Park