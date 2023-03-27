Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Allegany Magazine's March 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase being held "live and in-person" for the first time in four years on Sunday, April 2!
To see all of the nuptials showcased in one place at one time in one beautiful published wedding photo album, pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition -- available everywhere now!
Today's Featured Couple:
Willie and Donna Pruitt
November 26, 2022
“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”
— Maya Angelou
Vow Renewal Ceremony
Celebrating 20 years of marriage
Location: Danville Church of the Brethren
Rawlings, Maryland