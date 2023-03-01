From the Editor’s Desk
Marriage thrives on the accomplishment and dreams of each new day – mundane or magnificent.
From the Best Man to the Bridal March….weddings are rich in traditions
When I first became managing editor of Allegany Magazine – way back in the fall of 2005 – one of the very first editions I wanted to do was a wedding issue. I envisioned a special photo album thick with photos from marriages here in our area. And I promptly proposed the idea and being that we were a bi-monthly at the time, the publisher and marketing director for Allegany Magazine at that time told me no.
When Allegany Magazine finally became a monthly publication in the summer of 2015 (granted a full decade later), I brought the concept up again to the publisher and marketing director we had then (different ones) and the concept was met with enthusiasm and downright glee. In fact, the advertising director got so excited he planned a live wedding showcase around the publication of that issue. Sometimes, a great idea takes time.
And so here we are – celebrating our eighth wedding edition together. Over the years, we have seen all kinds of ceremonies too. This year is no exception. Inside, you are going to find great inspiring weddings from local couples who were married at our beautiful area locations to folks who had destination weddings in Montana and Colorado and even internationally. You are even going to meet a couple who had an unexpected reptilian guest at their wedding and meet a young woman who received a wedding present from her late grandparents.
The power of love that exists between two people is a pretty remarkable and even “otherworldly” thing when you think about it. A wedding is the celebration of a bit of magic – that two people who were once strangers in life with no connection at all found one another and then decided to spend their lives together. There is something surreal, special and even spiritual about that. Wouldn’t you agree?
At a wedding, two people walk down the aisle and one couple emerges. Married couples blend their lives, expand their families, and ultimately embark upon one of the most celebrated and challenging of human adventures. However, a true marriage is much more than legally bonding two people together. It is the joining of two hearts. And that love only grows when nurtured and cultivated. It cannot be ignored or neglected or like any living entity, it will starve and wither. It needs to be nourished, cared for, protected and defended at all costs.
A few words said and some signatures on a piece of paper are all that are technically required to create a marriage, legally. But those who have been married for five hours or fifty years can testify that the end of the wedding ceremony is just the beginning. It requires a lifetime of love, commitment, selflessness, respect, patience, friendship, acceptance, trust and yes – humor to make a marriage endure. It's not fifty-fifty. It's each person giving 100- percent. Marriage is also a very important institution. The outward commitment of two people to each other actually brings a sense of “belonging” and stability. It has often been said that marriage is “a social institution of the highest importance.” That is why you will often hear officiants -- like me -- warn that is not to be “entered into lightly.”
When it comes to weddings and wedding ceremonies, what we have noticed here at Allegany Magazine in the eight years we have publishing a wedding edition is the amount of tradition that goes into each ceremony. There’s an old saying that “tradition is just peer pressure from dead people” and that may be a humorous interpretation but there is something to be said for something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue – and so I did a little research and what I found was fascinating.
- The term “best man” dates back to the times when Scotsmen kidnapped their future brides. The friend of the groom who had excelled at the abduction was acclaimed to be the best man.
- It was the accepted practice in Babylon 4,000 years ago that for a month after the wedding, the bride’s father would supply his son-in-law with all the mead he could drink. Mead is a honey beer, and because their calendar was lunar based, this period was called the “honey month” or what we know today as the honeymoon.”
- Most people “back in the day” got married in June because they took their yearly bath in May and were still smelling pretty good by June. However, they were starting to smell, so brides carried a bouquet of flowers to hide the body odor.
- Brides in Sweden put a silver coin from her father and a gold coin from her mother in each shoe to ensure she will always maintain her money and fortune.
- In Holland, a pine tree is planted outside the newlyweds’ home as a symbol of fertility and luck.
- Pachelbel’s “Canon In D” is by far the most requested piece of music for wedding ceremonies – even more popular than the “Wedding March"/"Here Comes the Bride")
- Saturday considered an unlucky day to get married, according to English folklore. That’s actually funny considering most people are now married on a Saturday.
- In English tradition, Wednesday is considered the “best day” to marry (but only if you do that dance from the Netflix show!) although Monday is for wealth and Tuesday is for health.
- The original meaning of the word bride is loosely translated to mean "cook" – We don’t think this one will go down too well...unless you flip to page 64 -- then it applies!
The annual Wedding Edition of Allegany Magazine is one of my favorite editions throughout the entire year. I really do look forward to seeing all the photos from the last year and years past and seeing how weddings change in style and content – but one thing that never changes is the smiles on the faces of each couple as they make their way down the aisle and into a combined life together – full of hope, optimism, faith, hope and of course, love.
To all the couples who appear in this edition, thank you for your photos and your stories. We wish you nothing but the best for a lifetime of happily ever afters.