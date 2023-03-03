Good Life
Finding and Keeping Your Soul Mate
Before you say “I Do” you might have to try a lot of “I Won’t” …. Am I right?
By C.J. CANGIANELLI
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
“I’ve been dating since I was 15! I’m exhausted! Where is he?”
Charlotte York Goldenblatt
Sex and the City
Pour me a pink Cosmo and let’s meet for a little talk, shall we? Yes, this edition of Allegany Magazine is the annual one in which weddings are celebrated. But let’s face it, before you walk down that aisle adorned in that amazing white gown (or whatever color you choose) and say that all-important “I Do,” you have probably been through your fair share of “I won’t” and “I just can’t.” Am I right? Ladies, I am talking to you. Let’s be real. The hunt for our soul mate can be a lot more challenging that solving the mysteries of all the Universe while also solving that 80’s Rubik’s cube. To leaf through this edition, you’ll probably find all sorts of couples who have found their soul mates – and know the definition. And so I thought I would ask around and see if anybody had found his or hers. For many of us, this powerful love connection seems elusive, but read these love stories to give you all the warm fuzzies and hope. As for me, Charlotte and I will meet you for cocktails later!
“I truly believe that Seymour was my soul mate. I hadn’t dated much when his aunt and my mother set us up on a blind date. We met in March and were engaged by June, married in August 1972. I was just so comfortable with him. He would do anything for me. We had three children then adopted my sister’s two children, the last child being the first boy in the group. That little boy became his pride and joy. Seymour loved going to all his sporting events. He passed away in May of 2020. Almost 48 years together, but not long enough.”
Marlene Sallerson
“Of course I believe in a soul mate! My husband, David, and I have been together for 23 years. We are both born and raised in Cumberland. Although we did not have the ‘traditional’ courtship, I knew from the start that he was my happily ever after. He is my best friend. I look forward to spending time with him, we challenge each other, but support each other even more. We have laughed and cried together. We have three amazing children. We are complete opposites, but we have the same core values and I could not imagine doing life with anyone else! Not to mention that he is still the man of my dreams.”
Stephanie Ann Miller
“Yes I do believe in soul mates. Lesa and I didn't know each other. We met at a ballfield where I was playing. We dated for three and a half months, got married at 18, and we are now 58. Forty years! Now that’s a soul mate!”
John Wigger
“When I met my soulmate, I was not even trying. I met Michael Nicholson on the 23rd of July 2021. That was our first in-person meeting. We connected on a dating site. He messaged me but I ignored his request at first. He was persistent and I finally said ‘hi.’ On our first date, we made homemade pizza and watched a movie. The second date, we went to a concert and have been inseparable since. I knew he was the one when I got knocked down in the dance pit at the concert and he helped me up then kissed me. He proposed in February of 2022 and we are set to be married in August 2024.”
Alisa McKinney
“My husband, John, is my twin flame. I knew the first moment our hands touched! He did too, but we didn’t say that at the time. A twin flame is said to be two people forged from the same soul that has split in half. Some call it a mirror soul. When twin flames meet, this results in an intense, magnetic attraction and connection. These individuals share similar past experiences and trauma.”
Rebekah Apple
“I do believe in soul mates, but I don’t believe we realize immediately they are ‘the one.’ I found my soul mate at 19 years old and I’m currently 52 years old. Mike and I got married at 18 and 19 years old and after the honeymoon stage was over and our marriage became work is when I knew he was the one! It's easy to think that when things are going well, but when your relationship faces challenges and you have to truly work at it, that’s when you can truly know if your partner is your soul mate. There are days you don’t even like them, but you love them! We are truly blessed!”
Shelly Minnigh
“Yes, I believe in soulmates. I absolutely found mine. David was a safe place to fall and a judgement-free zone. We could talk about anything and everything! We went through chemo at the same time. He had stage four cancer but was holding my hair when I got sick, that is until my hair fell out. He loved me through it all. He lost his battle with cancer 19 days after we got married but our love will live on for eternity.”
Rebecca Pryor Doyle
“ I found mine 32 years ago, married for 31. I knew Roger was the one when my mom told him that, ‘One day she may be in a wheelchair and you will have a lot on you when it comes to her health.’ He, without hesitation, said, ‘and I will be there for her no matter what.’ I knew right then that he was the one.”
Jennifer Cowgill
“I believe they are the one when you know that no matter what the situation, you are willing to work things out to be with that person, and if you can’t, you don't want to be with anyone else. Matt is my person.”
Johna Whetstone
“I truly believe that every person has a soul mate that fulfills the needs of the heart, mind, and body. I went through several years of thinking I had found who I should be with - but knowing in my heart that it was not ‘the one.’ In November 2004, at the age of 33 through the magic of social media, I was hit with truly finding my soulmate. Chris and I met for the first time in December 2004 at which time we both knew. We were engaged five days after meeting and married June 2005. We are going strong with 17 years under us and a lifetime to go. I knew he was the one when he not only accepted me but my son and didn't hesitate to adopt my son as his own. He is my protector, my confidant, and my best friend.”
Tammy Fraley
“It was love at first sight. Chad was standing in my doorway at work. I was Central Dispatch at Allegany Aggregates. I had a phone in each ear and was trying to get drivers through with loads. He was there to find out what loads I needed him to do. He looked at me and smiled and I went speechless in every way. That's never happened before! I’m very talkative and loud. We will be married eight years this month after seven months of dating.”
Angel Fitzwater
So… if you haven’t found your Prince Charming or Cinderella, or Wonder Woman or Batman, whatever your preference is, it’s not too late. Take advice from up above. Maybe you will meet online like Alisa, perhaps you will get set up on a blind date like Marlene, or they will show up in your doorway at work like Angel or at the ball field like John. I don’t know if soul mates are out there for all of us or if it will be in the form of a human. For me, I like to think that my friends and family, including the furry variety, can fill that role also. It brings to mind another quote from Sex and the City.
“Maybe we can be each other’s soul mates.”
And just like that.
C.J. Cangianelli is Allegany Magazine’s longest running continuous columnist. She has worked as a Therapist, Behavior Specialist, and/or Life Coach for over two decades. When she isn’t coaching, CJ teaches CE courses at Allegany College of Maryland and e-courses.