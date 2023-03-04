What’s Cooking
Food for Thought:
How to Find and Hire the Perfect Caterer
By WILLIAM HAND
Culinary Contributor, Allegany Magazine
You may not know this and what I am about to tell you might come as a shock but long after the guests at your wedding forget what the bride’s gown and what she carried down the aisle. Long after the deejay plays the last track or the band performs the last song – after all the toasts are said and the happy couple are on their way off to happily after ever after, what do you think people are going to remember about your wedding?
It’s what folks invited to any party remember – the food. A good caterer is nice to hire and have at your wedding but a great caterer will make all the difference in the world. And for a lot of people attending your wedding this could be their own meal of the day. Aunt Mary has traveled four hours from Ohio to see you and Uncle Max put all seven of his kids up in a hotel so they could see your vows get recited. And you did ask “beef, chicken, or fish” on the RSVP card.
When it comes to what you serving your guests at a wedding, trust me, the food is important. If you are spending hours and hours coming up with where everyone should sit and what songs will be played in what order, consider taking some time to actually not only interview someone who is going to make food for everyone you love who is attending but ask them if you can taste some samples. Ask for references and actually call those folks up.
I once talked to a guest who attended a wedding who told me everyone in his family had food poisoning the next day but were too embarrassed to tell anyone. And someone else I know raved about the wall of donuts and the grazing table at another one. Do your homework. It will be worth it in the end and everyone will remember the dinner at the reception for all the right reasons.
Do the Math
The first thing you need to consider is how many people are going to be attending your wedding reception. Then when you talk to the caterers you have in mind, make sure they can handle that number. The caterer you choose should be able to handle the size of your party. If he or she hesitates, move on to the next choice. .
Location Location Location
Make sure your chosen caterer knows the location, is familiar with the location and has been there at least once. Or at least will promise to go and visit and check things out. The caterer should know if the venue has an onsite kitchen, electricity, where the outlets are, and even if the place has running water. Ask them to go check the venue out before the wedding.
How Flexible!
Caterers and wedding planners are hardworking people. I know many of them and have worked in restaurants with quite a few who then decide to go off on their own and start a business. But still ask how flexible they are with guests and food choices. Allergies and food choices can create complications so ask them how good they are on the “fly” with accommodating last minute requests at the wedding itself. There is always going to be that one guest. Trust me.
Review the Reviews
Again, it’s a good idea to actually call some of the caterer’s former clients. It’s more than okay to ask for references. Most catering companies and private caterers have social media sites now so go to their Facebook pages and read the comments. Check the sources. Ask around and see if anyone else has ever worked with this caterer and company and what was the experience
Stick to a Budget
This might seem obvious but keeping within your budget is important. You know what you have to spend and so stay in that budget. Avoid any caterer who wants to upsell your or charge you hidden fees. You should know what the food, set up, and clean up is going to be. That’s the deposit you make and that’s the bill you owe. Make sure you discuss your expectations too so the caterer is not surprised also.
How are You Prepared
It’s okay to ask how the food will be prepared – what kind of kitchen does the caterer have? Does the caterer have pets? (Yes, ask it). Will your food be prepared at the venue or will it be trucked in? How is it kept warm or cold? Make sure you know before saying yes.
Figure in Numbers
Caterers often have a staff and that staff needs paid as well. Make sure you are prepared with the number of staff that will be needed for your wedding event and talk to your caterer about what number is too many and what number is not enough. You don’t want staff tripping over themselves but you also don’t want your guests waiting too long before of understaffing issues.
What kind of meal are you having?
Is it buffet, or sit down? How will the food be served and from where in the room? These are questions to ask the caterer because the caterer is going to ask you.
Season to Taste
No matter how lovely the photos look or how glowing the reviews, it is too perfectly fine to ask a caterer if there is a time and a place where you can sample their cooking. Unless you attended your cousin’s wedding last year and she used the same company and you just couldn’t wait to hire them, make sure your potential caterer provides a tasting, especially if you haven’t personally worked with them before.
It’s Okay to Tip
Yes, the caterer is going to present you with an invoice at the end of the night. But if you have had the meal of a lifetime and the caterer went above and beyond to satisfy your culinary needs and meet the demands of each guest – it is perfectly fine (if not advisable) to add a gratuity. If tipping in cash, that owner is often going to turn around and split that with his staff then and there so everyone goes home happy.
Further Reading
So you’re sitting down with your potential caterer for an interview that could lead to a big deposit being written to hold your wedding date. Make sure the following questions are top of mind to ask.
- Can you tell me about your most challenging catering experience?
- How do you handle a finicky guest?
- What’s included in your different packages?
- Are the menus preset by you or can we customize?
- Do you provide linens, glassware, plates, etc.?
- Can you accommodate dietary restrictions?
- Do you provide a licensed bartender for the event?
- Do you offer tastings?
- What is the best way to contact your references?
- Are you free on the day of my wedding?
- Are you familiar with the venue?
William Hand is a chef with 30 years of experience. Bill has been a food writer for magazines and newspapers for 20 years and was an educator for 15 years. He is the author of the successful cookbook Hand in the Kitchen.