The Wedding Gift from Heaven
“I think it was their way of showing Marla love on her special day …”
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Photography courtesy Snaps by Shawna
“I’d move heaven and earth for you.”
There’s probably a number of loved ones, family members and friends who will make or have made that romantic statement. And while it often remains a beautiful sentiment with well-meaning intent, how many examples in the real world are there of this actually happening? Of heaven and earth moving seemingly in order or on command for monumental events to happen.
If anyone can claim firsthand knowledge of having experienced this, newlywed Marla Rice can.
You see, her maternal grandparents seemingly did move the heavens and apparently pushed a few people on earth so the two of them could attend their granddaughter’s wedding September 3 of last year. It is believed among family members and close friends of the couple that the bride’s grandparents had a direct involvement in a surprise that took place that day – involving a long lost family owned vehicle that came to be parked and waiting at the venue when photographs of the wedding were taking place.
There’s just a small catch to this otherwise simple and sweet narrative -- a plot twist that is part Hallmark movie and part Halloween – a mix of miracle and magic. Marla’s grandparents tragically died in the July 20, 1977 Johnstown flood.
Robert and Barbara Selders were owners of the successful Selders Kitchen and Bath home improvement business. The couple was in the shop at the time of the disaster 45 years ago – in a valiant but fatal attempt to save their family business.
A savvy and well known businessman in Johnstown, Bob Selders was also a collector. He loved and cared for eight vintage automobiles. Those cars were stored in another building on that fateful day and were spared from the disaster. In an attempt to raise money for the Selders surviving children, Bob’s brother sold the vehicles and placed the money from that sale into a trust for his nieces and nephews. As the children grew, each one had a different memory of spending time with their father and his collection – of drives around the community in whichever mode of transportation the Selders felt like displaying that day. In fact, Bob Selders used one of the items from his collection – a dark green 1931 Model A Ford truck– as free advertising. He had fine wooden panels made for the bed of the truck with the name of the family business painted on them. He would slip those panels in and drive about town when he felt the family store needed some publicity.
Robert and Barbara never lived to see their youngest daughter marry. Tracey wed Tim Aurandt – a well-known automobile enthusiast and car dealer himself – 40 years ago on August 27, 1982 – more than five years after the flood that had devastated her family. The couple later had a daughter they named Marla.
“When we were planning the wedding, I looked at a couple of places and then I toured the Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford,” Marla explains. “We were there just to look. But once I toured it, I knew this is where I wanted it to be. It was magical.”
“Once I heard the word magical I knew it was going to cost me money,” jokes her father, Tim.
As it turns out, Bedford Springs only had three wedding dates still available on the calendar. The date Marla and her fiancé Brantley were hoping for was – as fate would have it – available. Was it truly fate or were the grandparents already working their own magic from beyond?
A few days after securing the venue, plans for the actual wedding began and Marla mentioned to Tracey – her mother – that having an antique car on the property for wedding photos might be “a really cool idea.” She thought the “look” of the hotel loaned itself to a vibe from another era and she was determined that her wedding be as classic and as classy as possible. And so Tracey relayed this request to her husband.
“She comes to me and says, Marla wants a vintage car at the wedding,” Tim recalls. “She wasn’t specific at first. She thought my connections at the dealership would help me find something and we figured we might find some people willing to loan us one and we would run photos of something by Marla and let her see which one would work.”
A moment later, Tracey had an even bigger idea.
“I told him then about my Dad’s collection of vehicles,” she says. “And I said, ‘oh Tim, you have to see if you can somehow locate one of those eight vehicles. Do you think you can do that?”
Tim – usually one to do anything his wife or daughter asked of him – was perplexed. This request – he thought – was going to be the one that he might not be able to deliver. The collection had been sold and scattered since the late 1970s.
As it happens, Tracey’s brother – Dallen Selders – was in the market for a new car and so he stopped at the dealership where Tim is employed to see how his brother-in-law could assist with this purchase But it would be Dallen who would lend the biggest assistance that day.
“So I tell Dallen this crazy idea Tracey has,” Tim says. “I said to him, ‘You are not going to believe what your sister wants me to do! She wants me to actually find one of the eight cars your father used to own. After 45 years, that’s going to be virtually impossible.”
“Not as impossible as you might think,” was Dallen’s reaction, revealing he knew who owned one of the vehicles. A collector of classic cars in Windber had possession of it and had had it for quite some time. Dallen knew this information for years – as it turns out – but kept it to himself – simply because no one ever seemed to ask. All Dallen knew was that the man who owned it was named Jay Shaffer.
“Do you know how many Jay Shaffers there are?” jokes Tim. “But a friend of mine is a notary in Windber and I thought I’d take a chance and ask if he knew Jay Shaffer.”
The Notary friend was well aware of Mr. Shaffer and the vintage vehicle he owned and he provided Tim with an address and phone number.
The moment the Aurandts arrived at the Shaffer property, Tracey recognized one of the vehicles immediately. It was that 1931 Model A Ford truck – the one her father had driven around town as a motorized billboard at times. She and Tim had brought one of the wooden painted panels with them and when Mr. Shaffer obliged, they slipped the panel into the bed and it fit like a glove –the two items reunited after more than 40 years.
“I got very emotional seeing that truck,” Tracey says. “I knew the second I saw it that it was Dad’s. And the truck was in perfect condition. It had been repainted and restored to its original condition and looked like it just left a showroom. It was a very emotional moment and I looked at Tim and said ‘we have to have this at the wedding’”
When it came time after the ceremony and before the reception for photos of the wedding party to be taken by the photographer, Tim and Tracey escorted their daughter out into the front yard of the Bedford Springs Omni Resort. And sitting there – shiny and proud – was her grandparents’ truck – with the panels proudly boasting “Selders” in place.
“It was Marla’s first gift from heaven,” says Tim.
Tracey has no doubt that acquiring the truck for her daughter’s wedding was an act of “moving heaven and earth.”
“I really think it’s because my parents somehow wanted to be at their granddaughter’s wedding. I believe that. They couldn’t attend so they sent the truck. I think it was their way of showing Marla love on her special day from heaven,” she says.
And what about the bride? Does she also believe her late prominent grandparents worked some influence from the great beyond to secure her a wedding present?
“I do,” she says. “I have no other way to explain it.”
Other than perhaps with one word.
Magical.