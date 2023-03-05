A Tale of Two Weddings:
Djime and Carol Adoum
&
Zane and Amani Adoum
Forty-four years ago, my sister, a young Peace Corps volunteer named Carol McDaniel, fled civil war in Chad, Africa after serving a two-year post there. Returning to her family in Cumberland, she brought with her her fiancé, a Chadian named Djimé Adoum. They were married by our father, Pastor Lee McDaniel, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cumberland – a rather controversial move in those days, considering that the wedding was both interracial and inter-religious (the groom was Muslim.)
But the congregation at St. John’s hosted the wedding eagerly and joyfully, and the event went off without a hitch. A traditional Western, Christian wedding, though the bride chose to wear a simple muslin prom gown and the groom his national garb, the djellaba. Carol is now retired from decades of work in International Development, and Djimé is the Ambassador to the European Union for the Coalition of the Sahel.
Fast forward from 1979 to 2022: Carol and Djimé’s son, Zane, was married in several ceremonies and celebrations in Niger and Chad, Africa. (His fiancée/wife, Amani Alkhalil, is from Niger.) A large contingent of American family and friends made the trek to both countries to join in the festivities. I was one of these fortunates: Maid of Honor in '79, Tantine (“Aunty”) in ‘22.
Such different weddings – but so much joy!
The African weddings were part Western and part traditional, including the newly-turbaned groom performing the ceremonial camel ride. Then the scene switched to America, where an enormous fête graced the Adoum family lawn in Gaithersburg to allow rejoicing on this side of the Pond!
Do the McDaniels/Adoums/Alkhalils know how to throw a party, or what?!