It’s the Wedding Event of the Year...
…yours!
Cue the music, cut the cake, arrange the flowers…
Here Come the Brides and Grooms
It’s Bridal Showcase 2020
That walk down the aisle is getting ever so closer...
Mark your calendars now for Sunday, March 22, 2020 for the spectacular and even romantic Fifth Annual Bridal Showcase – the area’s largest wedding planning event of the season.
Future brides, grooms, mothers and relatives will be attending this spectacular event. Here is your perfect opportunity to interact and conduct business with these potential brides and their families in planning the perfect wedding day.
The Cumberland Times-News and Allegany Magazine in partnership with Rocky Gap Casino and Resort presents the fifth annual Bridal Showcase in the Allegheny Room of the resort.
Future brides, grooms, mothers and relatives will be attending this spectacular event. The Bridal Showcase 2020 official program, will provide engaged couples with the resources, ideas and advice needed to create a magical, picture perfect wedding day.
The day will be complete with three extraordinary fashion shows and more vendors showing their services and goods than ever before.
Come and join us for the event of a lifetime that will take place at Rocky Gap Casino and Resort.
Make plans now to be a part of this event and walk stunned with beauty and enhancement in planning your special day.
Plus, everyone who attends will walk away with a special gift provided by Allegany Magazine, just for attending.
This event is open to the public.
For more information on attending this amazing event, call the Times-News or Allegany Magazine at 301-722-4600.