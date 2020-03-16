ALLEGANY MAGAZINE SALUTES WOMEN IN BUSINESS 2020:
STACEY STAKEM
You’ve just clocked out and you’re headed to your favorite Happy Hour. You can’t wait for that first sip of your favorite cocktail. Now try this one. You’re headed to dinner with someone special. You’re dressed to impress and planning to order the perfect bottle of wine. Or maybe you’re toasting a friend on her 40th birthday with a glass of bubbly or enjoying scotch on the rocks while pondering the meaning of life. Whichever your “poison” happens to be, wine and spirits play an almost imperceptibly important role in a lot of peoples’ lives and experiences.
And that’s just what wine and spirits sales representative Stacey Stakem loves about the beverage business. A Frostburg native, Stacey has worked for Breakthru Beverage for ten years and in that time she has assisted nearly every restaurant and bar in the tri-state area, helping owners and managers to create diverse menus to meet the needs and wants their guests.
Stacey is a fabulous and fearless woman, who has made a marked difference in our community. There is barely a food and beverage business she has not touched. Whether it is popular tourist destinations like Rocky Gap Casino or hometown staples like the Baltimore Street Grill, Stacey brings her creativity and enthusiasm to every nook of our community. She has indirectly put her stamp on happy hours, night caps and celebration toasts.
“I feel that over the years I’ve been able to build a rapport and trust with my customers that they turn to me when they need advice, new wines, or new cocktail ideas,” she says. “Showing up, being present and listening to their wants and needs for their restaurant or business is very important.”
Her dedication does not go unnoticed. To many of our local business owners, Stacey is more than a sales rep – she is a vital part of their team. A link in the chain of success. And Stacey does indeed take pride in her work. She often goes above and beyond to make sure her customers have exactly what they need to succeed. Each location is unique and she works diligently to provide her advice and encouragement – even attending and hosting special events.
“I love bringing my knowledge of wine and spirits to our community. When I host wine and spirit dinners, I feel I am able to speak to the wines and spirits we are trying and pass a little bit of knowledge and education onto consumers so they feel more comfortable in what they’re tasting.”
And it doesn’t stop there. Stacey is constantly bringing her knowledge of new products, trends and marketing ideas to business owners so that Allegany County is right in line with restaurants in larger cities while still making it affordable for everyone to enjoy a night out. She always has time to discuss the details with her clients such as what wine to suggest with a new menu item or how to make an event special by adding a signature drink. No question goes unanswered and no possibility goes unexplored.
As astute as Stacey is with her work, Allegany County’s very own wine and spirits guru didn’t originally intend to live the “spirited” life she lives today.
“I had been interested in going to law school after undergrad and one day I woke up, called my dad and said, ‘ I don’t think I want to go to law school, I want to sell wine and here I am 20 years later.’”
Some parents may have done a double take when they heard news like that, but Stacey’s Dad didn’t bat an eye.
“My father was a sales rep as well so the Apple did not fall far from the tree. I wouldn’t say that I chose this job, rather it chose me. I have always been interested in the wine and spirits business since I was young.”
That interest has turned into a lucrative career. And, although she loves her job, the standard of customer service for which she has made herself known has not been without challenges.
“I do love my job. With any sales job it can be difficult at times,” she admits, “but that is to be expected. This is not a 9 -5 job. I have to be available for my customers as much as possible. I have two young kids at home. Some of my events require evening and weekends away from home so trying to find that balance hasn’t been easy.”
But somehow she makes it all work and still comes out at the top of her game. Her perseverance and dedication have won her the chance to enjoy some one-in-a-lifetime experiences and even rub elbows with celebrities.
“One of my fondest memories of this job over my tenure was the first time I went to California to visit wine country, “Stacey recalls. “I was enamored with the sights and sounds of Sonoma County and the Napa Valley. I was able to tour a few of our wineries facilities, walk through the vineyards, taste a plethora of amazing wines and learn from the winery staff. Kate MacMurray, daughter of My Three Sons actor Fred MacMurray, gave us a personal tour of MacMurray Ranch Vineyard on the Russian River in Sonoma. That was such an amazing experience, one I will never forget. And as luck would have it, in November I was able to win another trip to wine country and will be visiting again in April!”
Speaking of wine…what does Allegany County’s adult beverage aficionado prefer to sip on when she’s not at work?
“On any given day, you will find me with a Chardonnay from the Russian River Valley in Sonoma California, a Rose from the Provence region of France,” she says. “...or anything that has bubbles!”
Editor’s Note: Special thanks to Dan Bowser/Mezzos Bar and Grille in Cumberland for the location and styling of our photo shoot with Stacey for this feature.