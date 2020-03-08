If someone would have said to me that I’d own a business in my 30’s, I would have told them they were only half crazy. Business ownership has run in my family since 1931 so owning my own didn’t seem too out of the ordinary. My great grandfather started a family printing business called Star Printing in 1931 that transitioned to my grandfather and now my dad.
Growing up watching my family work extra hard and be proud of that work was inspiring. Business ownership comes with many pros and cons, but they made it look simple and rewarding. My younger sister also owns her own business so the genes run deep. My husband was my biggest supporter and encouraged me to take the plunge when this opportunity presented itself, so I have him to thank for his unwavering confidence and support. Being able to consult both my dad, sister, and husband, along with family members, friends, and business professionals during this journey made me feel more at ease and gave me the confidence to pull the so called “trigger.” It was a leap of faith that I am proud of myself for taking and encourage other entrepreneurs to do the same.
On August 1, 2109, I became the owner of Spectrum Designs, LLC in Frostburg. The business is a full service interior design studio specializing in services including, but not limited to, renovation and new construction design, space planning, elevation drawings, project specifications, and a retail showroom, as well as being a Western Maryland dealer for fine furniture, lighting, wallcovering, tile, and fabrics.
After months of planning, calculating and laying out business plans with the help of the Small Business Development Center in Cumberland, and many other wonderful professionals, my dream became a reality. The guidance and encouragement from those individuals was instrumental in my business purchase and I couldn’t have done it without them. Going into work each day knowing that I’m in charge of my schedule and productivity are more rewarding than I can describe. Each day is exciting because no two are ever the same and every client and project are wonderfully special and challenging. I’m able to do what I love each day on my own terms and the feeling is liberating.
Owning a small business, however, certainly comes with challenges and unfamiliar territory. Those challenges include being able to perform your job up to your highest standards, in addition to completing tasks like managing business finances, product ordering and inventory, advertising, sales, continuing education, studio maintenance, product delivery, installation, etc. Being a business owner also means feeling as if you’re never truly off, although I do try to keep some balance once I leave the office to make sure I’m fully present for my family. Many of these duties are new to me, but I look at them as challenges to better my business and personal growth. Not to mention, I have wonderful family members who step in to help during the learning process! My family and friends have been amazing and I can’t thank them enough. They offer their help and guidance whenever I need it and help me grow as a business owner.
I am also blessed to be part of the Main Street community of small businesses in Frostburg. Each and every business owner I have spoken with has been so kind and encouraging, offering support and advice when asked.
If I could offer advice to anyone looking to buy or start a business, it would be to follow your gut. If your determination and work ethic are strong, anything is possible. Do your research and don’t be afraid to ask for help. The planning, mounds of paperwork, legal documentation, unlimited phone calls and errands to make your dream a reality is truly worth it if your passion is genuine. There are professionals and services who will work with you, some of them even help for free, to answer questions and guide you towards your goals.
Did I have doubts and fears? Absolutely, but that is only human nature. There was a point that I didn’t think I could actually own and operate a business because I had never done it before and was scared to make a mistake. One of the greatest quotes I’ve ever read is by author Erin Hanson and reads “What if I fall? Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?” This quote has such a powerful message that I held close to my heart when making this life altering decision. Was I scared to purchase a business and have the potential to fail? Absolutely! But, what if I gave it my all and succeeded? The success of a business is reliant upon many factors, but ultimately begins and ends with the owner. Working for myself and with the community has been the greatest blessing of my career and I look forward to what the future holds. Thank you to everyone who has been, and is, an instrumental part in helping me make my dream a reality!