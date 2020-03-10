With a Passion in Your Heart and a Purpose in Your Soul
There is a unique type of woman out there walking around in your community. She is a businesswoman, a woman who had a dream, a goal, a vision to create a service or product that would enhance the lives of the people she encountered. Maybe her idea for a business was welcomed and appreciated and she became successful in a short time. But, chances are, she was greeted with criticism, made to feel weird because she didn’t want to work for somebody else in a traditional job, and ran the risk of not getting paid regularly.
The thing is -- when a woman has a passion in her heart and a purpose in her soul, there is no stopping her. It doesn’t have to make sense to anybody else. She is fueled by this desire to offer her service or product and if she can’t, a little part of her ceases to thrive. This is something I know about on a personal level. You see, for many, many years, I envisioned creating a company that would reach people all over the globe. I felt compelled to assemble the information that I knew, put it together in a package, and share it with my potential clients for the purpose of making their lives better.
Ever since I can remember, I was interested in human behavior- what motivates a person to say and do certain things- and how can we make better decisions that will make us happier and healthier. I studied psychology and the brain in college. I read all the self-help books I could get my hands on. I asked people if they were satisfied with their lives and what were they doing about it, if anything. I was fascinated by what I found out. People generally fell into two categories. 1) Those who were positive, pro-active, and believed they could change their outcomes by focusing on what they could control and letting the rest go and 2) Those who were negative, reactive, and believed they had no control in their lives and that everything was happening to them and they were victims. Why am I telling you this?
Our beliefs are so powerful that we can convince ourselves of nearly anything. Cue Henry Ford’s quote: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right.” The difference between somebody becoming happier or healthier (or not) is if she believes her life can improve and if she is courageous enough to put in the work involved. It is do-able! In my company, THRIVE! A Modern Approach to Personal Improvement, I am the sole employee and as a Courage Coach, one of my primary duties is to show my clients that their lives can be different in any way they desire if they change their thought patterns, face it with courage, and work on it consistently.
I have worked with men and women who were struggling with relationships or unfulfilling jobs or that lived in a cluttered, disorganized home. What do courage and beliefs have to do with all those topics?
Amy is settling for a romantic relationship in which he disrespects her and doesn’t want to go on dates but she was raised to believe that you feel lucky if a man wants to marry you. I would ask her about her relationship goals and encourage her to be courageous to assert herself about her expectations and build her up so that she has the courage to walk away if he has no intention on being more compatible. This opens up the possibility of meeting somebody who does fit her criteria.
Bill is going through the motions at work but is bored. He was raised with the belief that men spend the majority of their time at work, not home with their family, and it doesn’t matter what the job is or if he enjoys it. Considering we spend so much time at work, it’s pretty important to feel some sort of satisfaction going every day. I would ask him about his priorities. In this case, maybe he would rather find a new job that he enjoys and work no more than 40 hours so he could be home evenings. It takes real courage to walk away from a high-paying job and it can be time-consuming looking for work but his ultimate goal is to be happier, i.e., more time at home. You can’t put a price on that.
Chelsea is living in a messy home and has trouble focusing because of the visual chaos and misplaces items often, falls over her belongings, and is embarrassed to invite people over, I would ask her about her belief surrounding stuff. Quite often, people in this situation were raised with the belief that you don’t get rid of anything because it might be useful later or might be worth something. Oh my how different her life would be if she revised her belief to be, “I only keep what I love or use.” Courage for her would be starting to discard items that no longer fit her criteria.
No matter your situation, you can analyze your beliefs, determine if they serve you or are no longer in your best interest, have the courage to make some changes, and do the work to implement the changes. Follow your fire.