In Memoriam
Allegany Remembers…
Betty Hughes
We would be seriously remiss to publish an issue that spotlights Women in Business and includes an update on Downtown Cumberland without honoring the memory of a woman known to many as the “First Lady of Downtown.”
Our March 2020 edition is dedicated in memory of Betty Hughes, who passed away at the age of 95 in November 8, 2019.
Born on Oct. 10, 1924, in Salisbury, Pa., Betty was the daughter of the late Sprigg and Alverta Swartzwelder Swarner Tower. Just before her death, she had celebrated her birthday in style with a large 95th birthday party at City Lights, surrounded by many Downtown Cumberland friends.
“Betty was the face of Peskins in many ways, she was the first face you saw and the last,” said her longtime friend, Belinda Grady. “She continued her service to Cumberland after the store closed through her work with Ed Mullaney (Cumberland’s former Main Street Manager). She always put her best foot forward with her impeccable appearance, even when her feet were so bad she could only stand slippers. She was a role model in every way and a great friend.”
Betty was often referred to as “The First Lady of Downtown,” having started working on Baltimore Street in the 1950s. She worked at Martha Washington’s Candies, and was the “face” of Peskins’ Department Store for more than four decades, greeting customers at the front desk. After retiring, she volunteered at Barbara Fridinger’s Wildflower Boutique, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore St. Collectibles and managed the Light the Steeples Souvenir Store, which provided funds for lighting the steeples of Cumberland. Betty was passionate about downtown, was part of the community for 65 years. In fact, she was the city’s first official “Mrs. Claus” during downtown tree lighting ceremonies. She would often regale tourists and shoppers with her fond memories of downtown and continued to promote what she saw as positive changes for the area. She was one of Cumberland’s grandest cheerleaders.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Hughes; and her loving companion of 47 years, William “Butch” LaNeve. She is survived by her son, Jay Bradley Hughes and his wife, Linda; grandson, Jay Bradley Hughes Jr., other family members and many dear friends. She was a member of The Eagles Auxiliary, Ladies of the Moose, Good Fellowship Club, Fraternal Shuffleboard League, bowled and loved trivia. Summers were spent at her cottage at Smouse's Camp on Evitts Creek.
A long-time resident of downtown, Betty lived her later years at the Cumberland Arms and the Kensington-Algonquin.