The question I get asked most frequently these days – especially when I walk from my office to anywhere up and down Baltimore Street nearby is “what do you think of the idea of the city opening up the downtown mall?”
It may seem like a non-committal reply but I really don’t know.
Like many of you, I remember Downtown Cumberland being open with traffic headed in both directions. I remember Christmas parades marching by. I remember shopping in Peskins and riding the elevator to the second floor of Lazarus. I remember the escalator in McCrory’s. And the counter at People’s. But I also remember how excited everyone was for the area when it became a pedestrian mall and was bricked over 40 years ago.
Forty years ago, Cumberland was actually ahead of its time in paving over a portion of the downtown mall. Since then, many cities – large and small – have done it. Outlet malls that look strikingly similar to our downtown have done it. Disneyworld has done it. Even the college I went to in Ohio took a chunk of downtown Akron and paved it and planted trees to enclose the campus.
There is something sweet and charming and all-American about our downtown just the way it is. Folks who come here to visit often comment on enjoying lunch al fresco without worry and romanticize about the area at night as the white lights twinkle year round from the rooftops.
But I also see the other side of the argument. In an era where retail isn’t the giant it used to be, and with several of our once popular anchors sitting empty, now is the time for the city of Cumberland to do some soul searching.
Yes, the mall needs some infrastructure and some of that is “under the mall.” I understand the need to attract new businesses and maybe open a major artery that has been closed for four decades. I get all of that.
But I also get the concerns of the local shop keepers who are worried how the new traffic flow and how the loss of portions of the mall and how long construction will actually last will affect them.
I have been in a lot of downtowns – from Chicago to Cleveland to Palm Springs. And each one has one thing in common. Each has given great thought to its identity. Each one has its own personality and serves a need in its community. Each provides a reason to visit. My hope is that the City of Cumberland will takes its own identity into consideration. What do they want the next reputation of Downtown Cumberland to be? Will it be an arts and entertainment hub, a cultural center, a location that welcomes Mom and Pop gift shops and local restaurants? Perhaps it wants to be a commerce center or a new financial district?
Before anything is done, the city must first reflect on not the downtown of today or the downtown of 1979, but the downtown that will exist in 2050. It’s going to take some forward and some careful thinking.
That said, in our special “Progress” themed edition for March, you are going to hear from some of those shop owners about this very topic. You are also going to meet this year’s “Women in Business,” from restauranteurs to directors of nonprofits.
We are also going to learn just how much this area relies on tourism, how to make our bridges better, and what is the latest with the great windmill debate in our county.
It’s been 2020 now for quite some time – three months on the calendar but even longer for some of our area visionaries of business. Hopefully after reading our March 2020 edition, your focus will be a little more clear too.