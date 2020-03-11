Many years ago, I was teaching a class on the American Revolution in the Continuing Education Department at Allegany College. One night after my lecture one of my students, a spry, white-haired gent with a pronounced twinkle in his eye, approached me.
“I’m really enjoying your class!” he said. “I’m learning a lot, and you present it so compellingly that it’s like watching a play! Listen, I run a local tour business, and I think you’d make a terrific tour guide. Would you be interested?”
Ansel Shircliffe it was, and he got me interested and involved in presenting local and regional history and tourist attractions to the outside world. (We’ve got so much around here that deserves to be shared!) I’m forever grateful that he saw potential in me and chose to cultivate it. I studied under his tutelage while he simultaneously studied under mine. At the end of it all he knew a whole lot more about the American Revolution and I was a working tour guide.
With Ansel I only did the tours themselves; he made all the arrangements. I was what is known in the business as a “step-on” guide – Ansel created the itineraries, marketed and booked the tours and brought the buses to town, then I “stepped on” and ran the actual tours. I guided them to local sites, keeping up a constant informative narration about what folks were seeing, the history of the area and so on – occasionally singing or telling jokes when things got slack.
I enjoyed the work. It was challenging – like the first tour I ever did, where I had to “step on” while suffering from shingles on my face, and the keys I was given to the Toll Gate House only opened the bathrooms! It was stimulating. It gave me a chance to get my theatrical yearnings satisfied when I didn’t have time to do full-blown stage shows. It earned me some much-needed money. And it was just downright fun.
The majority of folks who take bus tours these days are elderly. (Don’t know why I call them that – I’m no spring chicken myself!) They are full of stories and experiences of their own, and love to share. They give me jokes to add to my repertoire and anecdotes for my historical collection. Sometimes they teach me new songs. And anyone who knows me knows that if I have an attentive audience, talking for hours is no chore!
When Ansel retired from the business he sort of handed me off to JoAnn Peterson, whose Mountaineer Country Tours was based out of Kingwood, WV. I was her Western Maryland Representative. Now I was taking on more than just the actual step-on chores; I created, marketed and booked the itineraries, which was necessary but not really my forte. Especially in the early years, JoAnn had to clean up some of the accounting and scheduling messes I made, but she was infinitely patient, and gradually I learned.
But I still preferred the tours themselves, the interactions and the “performing”.
With JoAnn I was encouraged to be theatrical. A fine actress and gifted singer herself, JoAnn preferred to employ guides who could offer shows and historical portrayals as part of their package. Over the years I developed 15 different historical characters I could present, in costume, at the drop of a hat; from Mary Queen of Scots to Louisa May Alcott to Judy Garland. They are quite an eclectic bunch! I began inserting my Trivial Broadway and Civil War Songs and Stories shows into the itineraries, and the responses were gratifying. So were the tips!
But all good things must end, and JoAnn retired in December 2018 to travel the world with her husband and expand her own performing career into the movies, at which she has been most successful. I assumed my career as a guide was defunct, but the fates had other notions.
I began getting calls from old clients. “I know JoAnn is out of the business,” they’d say pleadingly, “but can you still do a tour for me?” I was astonished. Gradually I accumulated enough tours in 2019 just from former clientele to make a supplemental income which got me through the year in the black. This has continued into 2020, for which I now have a tidy little number of tours scheduled.
Being on my own is scary. I’m not incorporated, I’m just freelancing, so I pray daily for cooperative bus companies and no accidents. (So far so good, knock on wood!) I know what I’m doing and I believe I’m exceptionally good at it, so I’m not concerned about the tours I offer – it’s just the uncontrollables that make one apprehensive.
It’s the buses that bottom out on difficult turns, blocking the intersection and requiring a tow truck. (Never try to take a bus up Allegany Street from Greene Street.) It’s the unsteady passengers on walkers or canes who take a tumble. (or fall over backwards when the chair they’re sitting in catches in the carpet!) It’s the bus drivers who pass out and end up in the hospital, leaving you and the passengers stranded mid-tour (yes, this actually happened once, but fortunately it was back during my “JoAnn Days,” so I didn’t have to handle it alone.) It’s the bus brakes that lose their hydraulic pressure and sink below curb level, requiring the driver to climb a ladder to the bus roof and crawl through the emergency escape hatch. (That happened, too.) Or it’s the passenger who wants to interrupt your plaintive Civil War ballad to argue about why the South should have won the war.
Oh, and by the way, you mustn’t call it a bus, you have to call it a motor coach or it gets offended.
When you deal with the public, especially let’s say a “more mature public,” you must be infinitely patient and polite. For the most part this is not too much of a trial, but occasionally you run up against a bad apple or a particularly picky client. Their hotel room is too cold or too far from the elevator, They didn’t like the chicken at last night’s dinner, they’d rather you’d portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder than Eleanor Roosevelt (whom they might have met once, for all you know!) or they can’t get their dentures in properly and need a hand. It’s all in a day’s work.
Probably the most discouraging part is the tips. I’ll let you in on a trade secret: when I started in the business, tips were slipped to you by individual passengers at the end of the tour, or the tour escort passed the hat and you got the proceeds. This was a lovely arrangement for several reasons: the tips were good if you had performed well, mediocre if you hadn’t, so it was a form of feedback on the job you’d done, an incentive to work hard. The kind words that usually accompanied the furtively handed-off bills were a welcome tribute, and a personal one.
In the last few years many motor coach companies have begun telling their passengers that the tip is included in the cost of the trip. They figure up your tip ahead of time and give the escort a check in your name – usually a dollar or two per passenger – which you are handed at the beginning of the tour. You get the same amount no matter what sort of a job you do, and there are no gratifying words of praise to accompany them. It’s rather disheartening and doesn’t provide any incentive to give it your all or feedback at the end of your efforts, but unfortunately I’m not given a choice in the matter. I try to do my best, regardless of the form the tips take. I have my own standards to live up to. And I still love the challenge of the job.
Here’s hoping I continue to get enough tours to keep going in a modest way. I don’t want to do dozens of tours a year, as JoAnn’s company did – that would be overwhelming, and when would I find time to do any play for the theatre?
Just no more shingles, please, and no more fainting bus drivers. The bus companies…um…I mean…motor coach companies don’t tip well enough for that!