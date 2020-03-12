Allegany County is in in the top ten.
The first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) has been a successful start for the tourism industry in Allegany County, Maryland. According to the Comptroller Office's Industry, County, and Tourism Sales and Use Taxes reports, Allegany County grew 6.3% in tourism sales tax revenues.
Allegany County had the largest growth in the Western region, and was among the top 10 out of 24 jurisdictions in the state, for tourism sales tax performance.
According to the report, Allegany County grew lodging sales tax collections by 5.3% and restaurant sales tax collections by 4.9%. The successful growth of the tourism industry is also being measured at the state level with the Maryland Office of Tourism reporting a 6.5% growth for quarter one in tourism sales tax revenues, growth in lodging sales tax collections of 8%, and growth in restaurant sales tax collections of 5.4%.
Our office credits the success to our great working relationship with area attractions and lodging partners. We are also proud of our aggressive marketing plan and strategies that reflect our office’s mission and objectives – promoting destination awareness, attracting visitors from 50+ miles and beyond, and encouraging visitors to stay overnight and spend more money in our county.
Allegany County Tourism is the official Destination Marketing Office (DMO) for Allegany County, Maryland. The office promotes an authentic and memorable visitor experience through outdoor recreation, history and heritage, arts and culture, and natural scenic beauty.
Tourism supports 3,600 jobs in Allegany County, generates $160 million in visitor spending and $47 million in tourism tax revenues. Statewide, 8.5 percent of people are employed in the tourism industry. In Allegany County, 12.1 percent are employed in tourism with 21.8 percent in the industry in Garrett County. Tourism grew in several Maryland counties, but Allegany County outpaced the state and Garrett County, in the categories of jobs added and overall sales growth.
Since 2010, tourism has generated nearly 900 additional jobs in Allegany County. It accounted for 2,639 jobs in the county in 2010, growing to 3,515 jobs in 2014.