Saving Graces
The Peter Halmos Story
How one local well known doctor survived the worst of humanity to bring out the best in his community
Iris and Peter Halmos made a promise to one another in their lean, early years of marriage that they would one day and then always help others if ever their circumstances allowed.
Arriving in the United States in the mid-1960s, they had already lived through one of the darkest periods of human history. Iris and Peter were children at a time of worldwide crisis.
Peter was born in Budapest in 1936 to parents of Jewish ancestry. As Anti-Semitism spread throughout Europe his childhood was populated by memories of increasing oppression. He recalls how his family was forced from their apartment building when it was designated only for non-Jews. The family moved across the street but soon went into hiding in the attic of his nanny’s home to avoid a ghetto.
“Most taken there were transported to concentration camps and immediately killed,” he notes grimly.
Concerned for the risk this arrangement posed for the nanny, his family placed Peter and a cousin in a Protestant orphanage while the parents managed a Swiss-protected assisted living facility. His uncle, and the patients under his care, were murdered on the shores of the Danube River. By the end of the Nazi brutality, Peter had lost his grandmother, aunts and many other close and distant family members to the horrors of Auschwitz. This was the backdrop of his childhood.
When the war ended and a Communist dictatorship was established in Hungary, his family attempted to escape and was caught at the border. His mother spent a year in jail.
When the Hungarian revolution of 1956 failed, he attempted to flee his homeland among some 200,000 refugees. Caught by Russian troops at the border, Peter spent a harrowing time in a sidecar of a motorcycle, looking for a nonexistent truck from which he alleged to have wandered.
He believes his ability to communicate somewhat in Russian saved him from Siberia or worse. A week later, he jumped from a train just 300 yards from the Austrian border and ran as fast as his legs could carry him to safety amid gunfire.
After a short stay in a refugee camp, young Peter Halmos traveled to Vienna, London, Edinburgh and finally to Belfast where he received a full scholarship to Queens University. Graduating as a physician in 1960, he then specialized in cardiology and wrote a thesis on atrial fibrillation.
Of all the saving graces that brought him to adulthood, perhaps the one he holds most dear is a chance meeting one early summer morning with a young nurse who was starting an IV at 2 a.m. Though not directly in the path of the Nazi reign of terror, this young nurse – a beautiful woman named Iris had experienced the sacrifices her fellow Irish countryman made to support the war effort. When she met a young cardiologist from Budapest, she was studying to be a nurse and midwife.
“The rest is history,” Peter reminisces.
Actually, the introduction of this couple would have a far more reaching impact several years later – but more on that later.
The nine years Peter then spent among the Irish were transformative and fed his spirits, impoverished by the deprivation of war and communism. He found the people to be very special and has retained a great affinity for their country. Learning to play bridge offered both an intellectual and social diversion from his studies, and soon he and a fellow partner were representing Northern Ireland in yearly international matches against England, Wales, and Scotland.
Invited to work and teach at West Virginia University’s cardiology unit in Morgantown, Peter and his young family set off for the United States. Spending time in America was required for a successful career in the National Health Service.
Remaining in Morgantown for two years, the Halmos family came to Cumberland at the invitation of Jack Moberly to set up a cardiology program in Allegany County. While there, Peter pioneered the development of a cardiac intensive care unit, a high-level care unit, a stress-testing lab, an echocardiogram lab and a monitored exercise program, these were later followed by a cardiac catheterization unit and eventually cardiac surgery.
“I was so busy. I was on call 24/7 for the first seven years. In cardiology, the technology kept advancing. To bring advancements to Cumberland, I had to keep up and read about them constantly,” Peter recalls.
Though his spare time was not in abundance, Peter also served as medical director of the former Golden Living nursing home for 45 years and as president of community organizations including the Allegany Arts Council, YMCA, Cumberland Theatre, the Community Trust Foundation, the Cumberland Bridge Club, and the local chapter of the American Heart Association. In addition, he fulfilled the role of treasurer of Allegany College’s Foundation, the Cumberland Cultural Foundation, the WMHS Foundation, and as a board member of several local nonprofits and the Maryland State Arts Council. Looking back, he admits, his wife Iris was probably correct in observing he had a problem saying no.
“I could not have managed without Iris,” Peter states emphatically. In the more traditional gender roles of their youth, she left the workforce to care for their daughters while Peter built his career.
Eventually, Iris returned to nursing in the obstetrics unit of Memorial Hospital.
“Many in the community have been grateful for her compassionate, no-nonsense nursing care. Her friends admire her boundless energy and good sense of humor. She is an avid reader and ranks number one in the world in British literature on quiz sites,” Peter states proudly.
Given their early instinct to help others, Iris and Peter looked to the Community Trust Foundation to help them put personal funds to work for the greater good, mainly in the areas of the arts and education. Their generosity has enabled young people to attend summer theatre programs, sponsored a STEAM bus to promote career interests, allowed college students to play with the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, and funded a summer workshop for Mountainside Baroque, among others. Most recently, they initiated a fund to pay travel expenses for Allegany County public and private schools to take students to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.
For his accomplishments, Dr. Halmos was honored as the Inaugural Recipient of the CTF’s highly successful annual Humanitarian of the Year Award.
If Peter Halmos has one regret, it is the time he missed with his daughters growing up. He is proud of the adults they have become. Firstborn Nicole channeled her vocal talent into a successful acting career in New York and beyond and later returned to Cumberland where she continues her passion for theatre and works as a child psychologist at the county health department. Siobhan, given a lovely Irish name, lettered in every sport available to women at Frostburg State University and now lives in Clarksburg, Maryland with her partner, Beth. She manages all recreational programs for the city of Gaithersburg and is a highly ranked tennis player.
“My daughters have requested I write a book,” he reminisces, “just as I wanted my own mother to do before she passed. Maybe that will be the next project.”