Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Amanda Fortner Rader
Mane Street Studio
What does your business do? I have been a cosmetologist for 38 years and have owned for 26 years. We offer head to toe beauty services and impeccable guest care. We pride ourselves in being involved in the communities that support us also. Over the years my studio has mentor many talented professionals and revels in their successes! Nothing gives me more satisfaction than to see a previous Studio artist realize their dream by having their own business!
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” I have found that being a woman in business is truly worth all the naysayers and preconceptions. Taking what I do seriously and working hard have been the key to “proving my worth”. “Lead by example” is what my mother, a third-grade teacher, always told me. Great advice from an amazing woman.
What is the most fun you do on your job? Making people feel good about themselves is the big reward in my business. I build lasting and trusting relationships with my clients and that is not something to be taken lightly. Watching a client’s eyes light up when they see what you have created for them is the ultimate satisfaction for me.
What is the most difficult thing about what it is that you do? When asked what I feel is most difficult in the business of beauty I would have to say that all passionate artist wear their heart on their sleeve and when they do not completely satisfy a guest they become briefly deflated. What I have learned in the years I have been in this business is that take each disappointment and turn it into a learning experience and never change your heart because that is what make an amazing beauty professional.