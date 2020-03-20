Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Amber Carrillo
Counter Culture
What does your business do? Countertops, Cabinets, Tile, Remodeling and Design Services
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” In the industry it has historically been men who manage Remodeling Projects/Companies. As women we have been under represented within the field. It is an upward battle trying to prove to our male peers that we as Women can do the same job as they do but we bring in a feminine prospective.
What is the most fun you do on your job? The thing I enjoy most about being in Design Build is creating a space that ties function and beauty together that the homeowner can enjoy for years to come with family and friends.
What is the most difficult thing about what it is that you do? Designing a space for a husband and wife can be difficult. Sometimes I consider myself a marriage counselor. My most used advice is “Couples are great together because they are different but when it comes to remodeling being different can pose some problems.” In my field I try to get likes and dislikes from both husband and wife and combine them in a fashion they both feel they got their dream space. A client’s budget can also be difficult to work with but it is a challenge that I enjoy. Making a space function within the customer’s budget is always rewarding for all involved.
Do you have any advice for other “women in business” or women who hope to start their own businesses? Stay strong, diligent and independent. We can conquer anything if we just put our minds to it.
