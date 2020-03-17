Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Jordan Thompson
Boal Funeral Home
What does your business do? We provide funeral services to mostly the tri-towns area and other places around the country as well.
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” Being taken seriously. A lot of funeral work is in the office doing paperwork and completing arrangements but also includes embalming and removals and dressing and casketing the deceased. A lot of people used to look at me funny when I’d mention what job I was pursuing and mention how small I am to want to do such a job. I move caskets just fine and I can embalm by myself with no trouble. People think because I’m tiny and have a pretty face that I couldn’t be a mortician and succeed at it but both me and my female boss are doing just fine as a team.
What is the most difficult thing about what it is that you do? Watching a family mourn the loss of someone they’ve loved for years and being around death almost every day.
Do you have any advice for other “women in business” or women who hope to start their own businesses? For me, it was having a great mentor and boss who believed in me and that was Theresa Boal, the owner of the funeral home. Other than that, you’re always going have people try to tell you that you can’t achieve something but in reality if your heart is in it enough you’ll succeed farther than you thought was possible. You can do anything a man can do but better.
