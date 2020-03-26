Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Kelly Mackie
Opposite Genders Salon Inc
What does your business do? Opposite Genders Salon specializes in hair design with an emphasis on creating beautiful cuts and color based on a variety of needs unique to each individual.
What do you think is the greatest challenges of being a woman in business? Time is the biggest challenge and having enough of it. Finding the right balance necessary to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, daughter to my widowed father and still find time to give back to a community that's been very good to me are all challenges. In addition, making time for myself is the biggest challenge and usually what suffers the most. In order to stay balanced, it finally occurred to me that I must take time for myself first, only then I can give far more to others. You can't run on an empty tank! After 40 years, it is still a struggle today, but I have accepted, it comes with being a business woman.
What is the most fun you have at work? Watching the transformation of each client happen before my own eyes! Seeing and feeling the clients happiness gives me such a sense of validation for many years of studying and honing my skills.
What is the most difficult part of your job? I could write a book as I'm sure all business women could! The most difficult part of my job by far-is not the clients, not the tight schedule or long hours standing on you feet...It's being the boss!
Do you have any advice for other women thinking of going into business? Find a Mentor! Or a coach. A network of business women or someone with experience and a style of success that you admire. When I started in self employment at age of 20, I was so young. I really could've used a female mentor. Most of the people I learned from were men who had secretaries and cleaning ladies! I wore all of those hats. Learn to delegate. No one person is that important that they can't ask others help and support in the effort. Most important, have a vision! Be disciplined, consistent and above all - don't expect from others things you don't do or have never done or aren't willing to do yourself.