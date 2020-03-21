Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Kimberly Kesner
Hummingbird Cafe
What does your business do? We are a restaurant that sells homemade comfort style food made with love.
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” Having people take me seriously as a business owner who knows what she wants and how she wants it
What is the most fun you do on your job? Singing and dancing while I am cooking, then looking out front and seeing the joy on people's faces as they savor every bite
What is the most difficult thing about what it is that you do? Finding employees that care as much about my business as I do and trying to please every customer who comes in
Do you have any advice for other “women in business” or women who hope to start their own businesses? Go for it! It will be difficult and stressful, but well worth it in the end; I love every day at my restaurant good or bad. Never give up, you are wonderful!
