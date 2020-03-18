Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Leah Shaffer
Community Trust Foundation, Inc.
What does your business do? The Community Trust Foundation is focused on strengthening the region (Allegany, Garrett and Mineral Counties) by working with donors to establish endowments that assist organizations and causes they care about long into the future. Additionally, CTF makes annual grants that effectively impact community needs and provides investment management for smaller non-profits. “Connecting Philanthropy for Community Good” is our vision.
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” I’ve often heard that challenges are opportunities in disguise, I tend to agree, and I hope other women adopt this positive perspective as they face their own adversities. Very similarly, I see challenges as gifts that force us to assess and adjust to find a new center of gravity. In my opinion, the greatest challenge to women in the workforce is juggling our many roles and expecting ourselves to do them all well. We have culture’s voice whispering expectations of a Pinterest mom, a trophy wife, a fierce girl-boss, a wealth generator, and an engaged volunteer! Oh and have energy left for self-care. It’s a lie, a trap, impossible. We end up overwhelmed, burned out, and feeling like a failure. The insane expectation of doing it all can either defeat us or gift us with the opportunity to reassess our goals, our values and our purpose. So…if we accept it, the greatest challenge can, in fact, become a gift to ourselves. Additionally, it can aid us in being more empathetic to other women and perhaps inspire those who are facing similar struggles.
Do you have any advice for other “women in business” or women who hope to start their own businesses? One of my dad’s favorite sayings was, “experience runs an expensive school but fools will attend no other”. He knew that as stubborn humans we tend to disregard advice given to us and attend the costly school of experience. That being said, giving advice is not a waste of time and energy. Sometimes the advice we are given ends up being our NorthStar after we’ve experienced our own defeat. My advice for other women in business or those yearning to embark on their own business journey would be to first take time to discover and accept yourself. Avoid falling into the comparison trap where you expect yourself to be at the level of others who have gone before you. Don’t forget, they started somewhere too. Investigate and inventory your talents and skills and identify where you need more experience or expertise. Give yourself permission to lean into opportunities of growth and learning, even if they take you somewhere you never thought you would be. Second, identify and align yourself with other women who can mentor you, encourage you and even constructively critique you.
