Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Linda Freas
Queen City/Creamery/Mixx 112
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” Every business owner has challenges; however, women have additional obstacles to overcome. After long hours in business, we come home to work-life demands. Balancing business and family are a challenge. Second, as female owners in net-working our product, we work with predominantly males. Our experience in working with males have been for the most part positive and encouraging. Third, finance is a struggle at times when debt is higher than we can manage. Keeping our “heads above water” in the winter months is especially challenging.
What is the most fun you have at your job? The best part of owning a business is the joy we get working as a team in planning, implanting strategies to create a broader customer base. We collaborate and challenge each other with new and creative ideas. With that said, the best fun on the job is serving an ice cream cone, milkshake, or Sundae to a child or senior.
Do you have any advice for other women in business? One of the most important tasks in a start up business is to form an LLC to protect personal assets separating your business from personal. The next important part is to design a business plan and concrete goals. It is also very important to know and understand our audience network with other women in business to better understand their failures and successes. Last, believe in yourself, prepare yourself to fail as part of the business process, understand your audience and make sure you know your business inside and out. Each day is a new opportunity to learn something new and improve.