Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Rhiannon C Brown
Queen City Creamery/Mixx 112
What does your business do? At the Creamery, we provide premium food products to our customers that include a Boar’s Head Deli, Peet’s coffee, homemade soups and sandwiches, and the best frozen custard you’ve ever tasted. We provide a family friendly atmosphere that invites people to come back again and again. We provide jobs in our community and build great working relationships with our employees. We give all that enter our establishment the feeling of “home.” Why wouldn’t you want to come here? At the Mixx, we provide women the opportunity to shop for boutique style clothing that is sold in limited quantities rather than mass quantities so that their individual styles can remain just that.
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” I think it’s the best time to be a woman in business. There is such a push to support one another and one another’s businesses. Women are finally being seen as the powerhouses that we are. But, as with anything, there will always be challenges. For me, my greatest challenge isn’t necessarily centered around being a woman, but rather it comes from being a parent. I am always thinking about my business and attending to it....always. So, I’ve had to make a resolution to sometimes curb those thoughts and be more in the moment when I am with my kids. I have to find a happy medium between being a parent and being a businesswoman, which I think I have done fairly well.
What is the most fun you do on your job? I love our customers and our staff. Love them. Even in the midst of crazy lunches or events, we laugh and have fun together. It is important to me to create a work atmosphere that is fun and welcoming because that is what retains good staff. The best part of my job is creating the relationships between myself, my staff, and our customers.
Do you have any advice for other “women in business” or women who hope to start their own businesses? I think having a mentor is a great start. When we began this journey over four years ago, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. It’s so helpful to have other businesswomen to bounce ideas off of and collaborate with.