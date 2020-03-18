Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Ronna Mathias Monseau MD
Health Matters Urgent Care
What does your business do? Provide urgent care services ( treating non severe, non life-threatening illnesses and injuries) to the surrounding communities. We also provide cosmetic laser services.
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a "woman in business"? It is sometimes difficult as a woman (especially one of small stature) to be taken as seriously as a man. Honestly, I think as long as you are stern and confident, you can overcome this. Most people don't care what gender you are as long as you treat them fairly. I have never looked at being a woman as an obstacle. There are difficulties and advantages to both genders. I am residency trained and board certified in Emergency Medicine which was a male dominated specialty, especially when I trained. I learned to be strong during this period and was inspired by many of the women that I worked with and who mentored me. It amazes and humbles me that many younger women tell me that I am their role model. That motivates me to always try to succeed and keep moving forward.
What is the most difficult thing about what it is that you do? Practicing medicine as a business is difficult. What people want and what is good for them are often not the same things. Women tend to be more empathetic and generous so collecting balances is often difficult as well. Luckily, I have an amazing staff who often take me out of that equation. It is also difficult to know that you are going to make mistakes as a business owner and that can affect other people. Taking risks is essential in growing a business, but is stressful as well. Overall, I am blessed with an amazing staff and we tackle things together.
Read about all of Allegany Magazine's 2020 Women in Business in the March 2020 edition, available now...or check back each day at lunch time and meet her here online.