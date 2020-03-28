Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Women in Business
Amanda Roth
Sales Manager, Thomas Cumberland Subaru Hyundai
What does your business do? Provides an up-front, transparent and hassle-free vehicle sales and service experience.
What do you think is the greatest challenge of being a “woman in business?” Being a woman in the auto industry presents some unique challenges. When I started in this industry over 12 years ago, there weren't many women working at our dealership. Now we have more than ever, and it's being embraced as a rewarding career for women. I have also come up against some strong stereotypes from people who find it hard to accept that a woman has the proper product knowledge about automobiles to help them find the right vehicle and complete a purchase. After several years at Thomas Cumberland I have established some wonderful working relationships with many local families and community members who trust me in this capacity which is very fulfilling for me.
What is the most fun you do on your job? First and foremost is the friendships I have with my coworkers. I have developed some wonderful friendships with my coworkers over the years and we definitely know how to have fun at work. It is also so satisfying when we are able to help somebody find the right vehicle, obtain financing and get them on the road so they can easily travel back and forth to work, get their kids where they need to go and just make their life a little better. Purchasing a vehicle is a process and we’re happy to make it a pleasant and hassle-free experience.
Do you have any advice for other “women in business” or women who hope to start their own businesses? Just always move forward. Even though you may be the minority in your field, do not allow that to make you feel inferior because you are not.