Album Review: The Hounded’s Never Knew Blue
For an artist, there is no greater terror or satisfaction that compares to putting one’s work before the public. It could be a painting that captures the painter’s experience – a piece of writing that contains the writer’s soul – or in the case of music, allowing raw feelings to be recorded and shared. It’s the artistic equivalent of standing naked before strangers and asking “So… what do you think?”
It is enough of a challenge for nationally and internationally known artists to achieve this kind of success. Much of what is released and played on radio today relies on the choices of corporate producers, fickle trends, and the ever changing commercial palate. And because of these changes, some of the material that reaches our airwaves has been diluted and strained through a record label. It is when a true new voice and a genuine and honest sound reaches our ears that we perk up and say “wow, that’s damn good.”
Such is the case with a new release coming from the Hounded – a regional band that has honed its sound and style singing mostly popular covers in local bars and nightclubs where their music might be little more than background noise. But what the Hounded was doing with every penny scraped together from those local appearances was saving up for studio time. The end result is a showcase of talent. “Never Knew Blue” is music that will not be ignored. The tunes are polished, professional, tight, and thoughtful. It’s an amazing and impressive offering for a freshmen album.
Matt Borror – the writer and lead singer behind many of the songs on this release was once featured as a 35 Under 35 in Allegany Magazine. It is safe to say Borror has not only found his calling and his voice here. The songs here are intelligently written and contain equal parts wit, wisdom, amore, and melancholy.
Take for instance, the cry of “Unsteady,” a song that sums up what happens when two hearts collide for the first time. It’s a love song with a twist. Instead of the old tired adage of “you swept me off my feet,” here the lyric is “I’m a little unsteady” -- drawing comparisons to the way love makes one feel intoxicated and how it can even cloud personal judgment.
The title track “Never Knew Blue” is a mournful atypical love song about change inspired by necessity. “Something in My Shoe” is another highlight of the album – a surprising toe tapper that reflects on the morning after a … well…let’s just say eventful night. “On the Bricks” has a very Pink Floyd-adjacent sound to it. “Damn for Me” is reminiscent of early John Cougar Mellencamp. The aptly named “story telling” song “Bourbon Street” evokes everything the title implies. If one didn’t know better, the listener might swear this song was delivered by two street performers with a hat full of singles and guitar outside a New Orleans dive. The last cut on the album is “Tryin’” – and it’s appropriately placed here – a hypnotic and even wistful tune that hones in perfectly on the emotions clouded by pride in the wake of shattered love.
Hounded is comprised of the aforementioned Borror; Derek McCauley on lead guitar; Sam Lauver on bass; and Matthew O'Reilly on the drums. This recording also features the guest vocals of Katie Wilson and Jeremy Hamilton.
The Hounded’s “Never Knew Blue”" is a walk through a used record store – where a weathered used vinyl is being played on a turntable by the tattooed cigarette smoking owner and you stop to ask “who is this playing?” The album contains elements of classic jazz and blues, country, and rock. There are touches of Dylan, the Doors, Jim Croce, Johnny Cash and even John Denver. The entire album – end to end – all ten cuts – amount to what is the audio equivalent of aged whiskey and a fine cigar – smooth and delicious – full of smoky notes, poetic lyrics, crisp instruments, impressive vocal deliveries, and a whole lot of heart – both bursting and broken.
Digital copies of the release are available on most of the major streaming music companies such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Hard copy versions of the CD can be purchased through the band’s official social media sites.