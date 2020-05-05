Hey Mom, you can indulge in self care and not feel a bit guilty about it
Self-care is an extremely popular term these days. What is self-care you ask? It’s basically being as kind to yourself as you would be to others and doing things that replenish your overall well-being when your fuel light is on empty. There are multiple benefits of self-care and when you begin to routinely add items into your week that fulfill you, these benefits are long lasting. Consider it redecorating your interiors – starting with you!
A few of these benefits include increased productivity, improved resistance to illness, better physical and mental health, enhanced self-esteem, increased self-knowledge of the things that bring you joy, and being able to actually give more of yourself to the things and people you truly love. There are frequent occurrences in day to day life where you feel overextended, stressed, living life in the fast lane, and forgetting to take care of yourself. By saying “no” to these stressors and making time for things that matter more and bring happiness, life slows down, your goals are in focus, stress lowers while the immune system strengthens, and your perspective of the big and small things is clear. Self-care is in no way selfish and truthfully gives you the resources you need to be compassionate to others. You can’t fill someone else’s bucket if yours is empty!
Earlier this year, I chose to practice self-care by designating one day of the week where I take time for myself and do something I enjoy to see how it impacts my overall health and well-being. The act could be as small or grand as I choose, but the point is to take a moment for myself to reflect and recharge. Sundays seemed to be the best day for me so that I could start the new week off on a positive note, but it’s important to keep that day consistent. In fact, you don’t need to limit yourself to one day a week or a certain amount of time at all, but the idea is to make it routine. Many of us forget to take time for themselves after putting their families, careers, errands, household chores, and many other daily events first. Think of your day as a gas tank. You start out on “full” and give your job, tasks, and family your best all day long until you are on “empty.” But what happens when your tank is on “E” and you still have a lot left to do? By recharging with a moment that brings you happiness, you’re adding a little fuel to that tank to keep going.
Here are some suggestions on ways you can incorporate self-care into your day.
1. Go for a walk, run, bike or hike and explore new areas to keep the scenery interesting.
2. Read a book you’ve been putting off or about a new topic you’re interested in.
3. Take up a new hobby.
4. Grab your favorite coffee, tea, or sweet treat.
5. Start a new exercise routine.
6. Meet with friends for a meal, reminisce, and laugh.
7. Get a massage or nail treatment.
8. Apply a facial mask or special hair treatment.
9. Visit a spa for the day and enjoy the steam rooms and pools.
10. Try a new food or cook a meal you’ve never had.
11. Start a gratitude journal.
12. Reach out to a friend you haven’t spoken with in a while.
13. Ask your significant other fun questions about your relationship or what they would do if they won the lottery.
14. Sign up for a class to try something new and meet new people at the same time. I can personally attest to how wonderful this is!
15. Give yourself daily compliments.
16. Stop socializing with those who undermine or disempower you.
17. Create a new healthy habit and incorporate it into your everyday life.
18. Unsubscribe from spam emails.
19. Go to a movie, play or concert alone or with friends.
20. Volunteer for a charity or do something for someone in need.
21. Recreate a fun pastime you did as a child.
22. Find a local therapist or counselor.
23. Go to a park, lake or beach and soak up some vitamin D.
24. Make a trip to your favorite store for a little retail therapy.
25. Take a solo drive or invite a friend and sing loudly with the windows down.
26. List three things you like about yourself.
27. Compliment a stranger.
28. Disconnect from electronics!
29. Take a nap and don’t feel guilty about it.
30. Update a certain area of your home with a new pillow, paint, or accessory.
31. Light your favorite candle.
32. Call and talk with a loved one.
33. Play a board game or put a puzzle together.
34. Sign up for a paint and sip.
35. Plant a garden.
36. Plan a trip to a place you’ve never been.
37. Get together with a sibling or friend and vow to go somewhere you’ve never been or to try something new.
38. Create a vision board for goals you have for yourself so that they are always visible.
39. Go to bed early.
40. Stop comparing yourself to other people on social media.
41. Take a quick walk during your lunch break and listen to your favorite music to recharge.
42. Have breakfast in bed.
43. Say no to something you don’t want to do.
44. Do something that scares you.
45. Have a cookout or dinner and ask friends to bring a dish that follows a theme.
46. Plan a fun craft with your kids.
47. Have a date night.
48. Scratch off something that’s been on your to-do list for a while.
49. Make it a point to have at least two healthy meals per day.
50. Give yourself grace for the things you haven’t gotten around to or the things you wish you could change about yourself. Repeat “I am enough” over and over until you believe it.
As you can see, many of these ideas are simple and can easily be incorporated into your day. Experiment to find what works to fill your tank and enjoy the process. I’ve definitely noticed a difference in myself these past few months and look forward to my self-care Sundays. Let’s all be a little nicer to ourselves in this short time we have on earth and enjoy the journey!