“A mother of three, Abbey Brodie figures she has spent over 5,000 hours breastfeeding over the last seven years. A nurse in the same-day surgery unit of UPMC-WMHS, she is grateful for employers like hers who provide facilities to support working moms for whom breastfeeding remains a priority well beyond maternity leave. Abbey and her husband, Braxten, work hard to give their young daughters a secure start in life. As Abbey’s mother and mother-in-law, we are proud of the remarkable job she does and the many sacrifices she makes each day to raise our granddaughters in a loving, nurturing home. The demands of motherhood are constant and exhausting, but Abbey meets them with grace and as a result, her babies are thriving and growing up to be healthy, happy, and loving little people!”
Submitted by Trina Brodie and Carolyn Bond