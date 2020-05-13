"Frances Lillian (Savage) Reid, is my mother, who just turned 95 years old on January 31st. She was always the charge of our family when I was growing up in Midland. My Dad - John T. Reid -- whom unfortunately passed away in 1987. Mom took care of everything on the home front, from cooking, cleaning, laundry, paying bills and taking care of us kids, myself and my older sister, Karen and my younger brother, John. Mom also took care of her mother, Frances L. Savage, whom lived with us for many years and died at the age of 98.
Mom was always there to help us with homework and was very knowledgeable on many topics. I remember she knew every state capital, past presidents and was very good at math and English.
Mom isn’t quite as sharp and now needs my help with daily activities. She no longer remembers things like she could before. Most days Mom is pretty happy, taking care of her poodle – Maggie -- watching TV or sitting on her porch swing on warm sunny days. She can still walk with the aid of a walker. She does take the usual array of medications but no pain meds, so she is quite comfortable. When she asks Dr. Poonai, her general practitioner, if she will make it to 100, he says with a big smile, “I have no doubt”. I sure hope so. We love you Mom!
Lana J. (Reid) Bittinger