“Working mothers know all too well the value of a top-notch daycare. The peace of mind that comes with leaving small children in the hands of someone who will love and nurture them in a parent’s absence is priceless. For more than three decades, families in the Frostburg area have found a safe, vibrant learning environment in the licensed home daycare of Gwendolyn Miller. Known for her high standards of providing quality care that allows infants, toddlers, and school-aged children to thrive, Gwen consistently patterned her daily routine around a clear intent to promote the future success of the children in her care. Raising two successful children of her own, son Scott works for the Department of Defense after serving in the United States Air Force for almost three decades. Daughter Katrina is a specialist with Zero to Three’s policy center. Gwen was also instrumental in the raising of her three grandchildren. Originally taking other children into her home to earn extra income in the 1980s, Gwen began working specifically for families employed in education so that she could spend days off from school with her own kids. Her reputation as a reliable provider who offered far more than babysitting soon attracted more families to the dynamic learning environment she provided. As her own children grew and left the nest, she sought licensure and expanded to accept a full cohort of children, often with a waiting list. Her commitment to excellence led her to become the first provider in Allegany County to achieve accreditation as a daycare provider through the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC). Dozens of children received a secure start under her watch, and she proudly notes that almost all earned a college degree. Her faith-based holiday traditions and themed birthday celebrations became hallmarks of her annual festivities. As she prepares to retire at the close of this school year, we join the many families through the decades fortunate enough to have benefited from the excellent care and abundant love of this amazing woman.”
Submitted by Kristin Beeman, Abbey Brodie, Stefanie Hay, Dana Osbourne, Angie Patterson, and Erin Watkins