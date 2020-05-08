“To my eldest Mattie you’ll be 6 soon and I’m honestly in complete shock it feels like yesterday that 19 year old me found out I was expecting little you I was terrified life seemed so difficult and hard at the time of course now 26 year old me would laugh in my own face because things weren’t as bad as they seemed anyway having you made me scared it made me vulnerable but it made me so strong and whole again that once scared lost 19 year old now had a purpose. Thank you for your forgiveness on days that I raise my voice or the days I am too busy with your siblings to watch your dance for the eighth time. Thank you for telling me I’m the best even when I feel like I’m failing. Thank you for being my partner in crime, thank you for teaching me what true love is. I’ll end by saying thank you for making me a mother and thank you for being patient (like you had a choice).
Chloe, you are the middle wild child with emphasis on wild. You came into the world like a firecracker. The day we got your diagnosis I sat in the car crying for 30 minutes before I called your dad to tell him the outcome hearing the words cerebral palsy and autism made everything official and real there was no going back. Then I heard your giggle in the back seat. I found myself uncontrollably laughing along with you. It was in that moment I realized I wasn’t feeling sorry for you I was feeling sorry for myself. You were fine and happy. You were the same Chloe you were before we ever walked into that doctor’s appointment. Thank you for teaching me strength. You are the strongest little girl I know. Thank you for loving me without words.
To my baby boy, Owen: You’re only 10 months old as I’m writing this so we still have so much to teach each other but you’ve made an impact in such a short time. I found out I was having you a month after your sister’s diagnosis and as happy as I was I also felt guilt. She needed me and my time more than ever I had no idea how I’d give her my all with a new baby. Two days before you were born, we lost Daddy’s brother. And your delivery was rough. You were waiting for me when I woke up. And you were more perfect than I expected. Thank you for bringing happiness to your Daddy’s heart during such a dark time. Thank you for coming into our lives when we thought the world was unfair.
I want all of you to slow down to stop growing so fast but I also can’t wait for what’s ahead and you guys to teach me even more.”
Jamie Jones