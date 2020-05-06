“Jenessa Sullivan has twin seven year old daughters who are the kindest children I’ve ever met. Jenessa works full time for CPS, but she always makes time to help others and to be fully present with her girls. Jenessa and her husband hosted a teenager from the Ukraine over Christmas break and plan to host her again this summer. When I asked Jenessa about opening her home up to an orphan from another country, she told me that she just wanted her to know a mother’s love and what family was.”
Ami Miller