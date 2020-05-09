I always wanted to be a mom of two. But I wanted to be done having babies by age 33. And boy did we cut it close, 11 days to be exact! At 29, after three years of dealing with the hardship of infertility, we finally had our first baby, Logan. My husband and I were elated to have a boy! Everything was perfect and we soaked in every minute that we could being first time parents. And then those minutes turned in to years in a blink of an eye. After you have babies, time is this elusive object in a room that you can see flying by, but you can never catch. You’re constantly struggling to slow down time. To squeeze every last moment and to remember every single kiss. We knew we wanted Logan to have a sibling. My 33 year mark was coming far too quickly. We tried and bam, our first month we got pregnant. And then just as quickly as we got pregnant we had a miscarriage. We were so shocked that we got pregnant so quickly that I had a hard time processing the idea of a miscarriage. Not something we talk about often, but 1-5% of women miscarry. I was shocked, but somewhat comforted that I wasn’t alone. It was one of the hardest things we have ever had to process. One month later I was pregnant again! We were hoping for a little brother for Logan but we had our baby girl, Sofia. I was so nervous being a Mom to a girl! know, I know -- I’m a dance teacher and a makeup artist! But, I was so focused on being a “Boy Mom” that I had no idea what to do with a girl. It wasn’t until around 4-6 months when it didn’t feel strange having a girl. It just clicked. We connected and it all just fell into place. I feel so blessed having a girl and a boy that are so close in age. Watching them interact and learn together. Their love for each other is so pure and beautiful. I’ll never be able to describe how honored I feel every day to be their mom.”
Jessica Grapes