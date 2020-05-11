“Since I was a little girl all I ever wanted was to be a mom. Funny really because at my daughter’s preschool graduation they asked all the kids what they want to be when they grow up and her answer was a mom! After three miscarriages, I never thought the day would come but in 2011 I was finally blessed with my first full term, healthy baby boy! I can’t even explain what that felt like. I honestly never knew what unconditional love meant until they placed that eight pound baby in my arms. Since him I've been blessed with two more a girl and another boy. I personally dedicate my life to my kids. My kids are typical crazy little people with way more energy than I could ever dream of having and they fight like typical siblings and I worry constantly that I’m doing something wrong! But then I go to parent teacher conferences and realize that maybe something I’m teaching them at home is sinking in. I think I try hardest to teach love and compassion along with respect and when Mom’s not around. The boo boos that only Moms kiss can heal, the laughter at the absolute dumbest things but because it came from this little human who finds it absolutely hysterical it really is the funniest thing ever, the bickering over who is sleeping beside Mommy on family movie nights, the chaos of running from soccer to cheer, back to dance; being a mom is busy but at the end of the day so rewarding. To have those little arms wrap around my neck and kiss my head goodnight makes it all worth it. Personally my biggest challenge has been learning to be in two places at once. When my youngest was born he was born with some medical complexity needs which has made life a little extra challenging but for us it makes us enjoy our time as a complete family that much more. Being a mom comes with worry I’ve never imagined – worry about school grades and if they’ve eaten, if they are headed for collage or what life will be later on for them. But it’s a worry from love. Being a mom is simply this -- I wouldn’t trade my best day without kids for my worst day with them.”
Jessica Woolard