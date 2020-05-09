"As long as I can remember, I prayed to become a mom. My prayer was answered in February of 2018 when my husband, Ben, and I welcomed our son Will to our family. This photo will always be one of my favorites because I am confident there is no better feeling than having your child in your arms, and I love the joy and contentment in Will’s face as I embrace him.
I was struggling to describe motherhood in a short entry. How could one adequately describe the beautiful yet challenging journey of motherhood in just a few words? As I reflected on my motherhood journey, I was reminded of someone who always had the perfect, timely words for people, events, and seasons-- my grandmother-in-law. Ben’s maternal grandmother, and Will’s great-grandmother, the late Jane Souders Bugg. Jane was a published poet from Frostburg and she literally wrote “the book” on Motherhood. She wrote the poem “Only A Mother Knows” in her book, From One Spark. Jane wrote several beautiful poems about being a mother and grandmother, but this one poem she wrote resonated with me especially because my son calls for his mommy “in the stillness of the night.”
Kari Hendershot