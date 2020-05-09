Kari Hendershot Mom
Photography by Karen Morgan/Karen Morgan Photography

"As long as I can remember, I prayed to become a mom. My prayer was answered in February of 2018 when my husband, Ben, and I welcomed our son Will to our family. This photo will always be one of my favorites because I am confident there is no better feeling than having your child in your arms, and I love the joy and contentment in Will’s face as I embrace him.

I was struggling to describe motherhood in a short entry. How could one adequately describe the beautiful yet challenging journey of motherhood in just a few words? As I reflected on my motherhood journey, I was reminded of someone who always had the perfect, timely words for people, events, and seasons-- my grandmother-in-law. Ben’s maternal grandmother, and Will’s great-grandmother, the late Jane Souders Bugg. Jane was a published poet from Frostburg and she literally wrote “the book” on Motherhood. She wrote the poem “Only A Mother Knows” in her book, From One Spark. Jane wrote several beautiful poems about being a mother and grandmother, but this one poem she wrote resonated with me especially because my son calls for his mommy “in the stillness of the night.”  

Kari Hendershot

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you