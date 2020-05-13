Babies Will Not Keep...
Those sweet little feet
That first smile from cheek to cheek
All I know that I can do
Is pray God always protects you
From those first tiny belly kicks inside
To that first big step on the outside
God will keep you safe everyday
Always guiding you on your way
You had our hearts
From the very start
From skin to skin
To that ornery grin
I would hold your hand forever if you let me
God knew our hearts needed you & it was meant to be
I could squeeze you all day long
Then I’ll blink and you’ll be grown and gone
Always remember though that babies will not keep
So hold them close and breathe them in so deep
-Lacey Dawn Foster