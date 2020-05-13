Lace Dawn Foster
Photography by Karen Morgan/Karen Morgan Photography

 Babies Will Not Keep...

 

Those sweet little feet

That first smile from cheek to cheek

All I know that I can do

Is pray God always protects you

From those first tiny belly kicks inside

To that first big step on the outside

God will keep you safe everyday

Always guiding you on your way

You had our hearts

From the very start

From skin to skin

To that ornery grin

I would hold your hand forever if you let me

God knew our hearts needed you & it was meant to be

I could squeeze you all day long

Then I’ll blink and you’ll be grown and gone

Always remember though that babies will not keep

So hold them close and breathe them in so deep

-Lacey Dawn Foster

 

