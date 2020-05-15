"Lauren Long is my store Manager at Lennox East. She is the best example of real Motherhood. Lauren is the Mother of three small children, the wife of a very special and supportive husband, and the best manager an employer could ask for. Before work she has already worked half a day at home, yet she arrives in full swing. Lauren arrives often with home made sweet rolls to share with her coworkers. She is a great cook, sharing her gifts with friends and family. She never complains or regrets her endless chores and sacrifices as a wife and mother. Active in her church, she finds the time to help others. I admire her endless energy and I am amazed at her talents and abilities. The mother of today must manage full time employment, juggles home and nurtures and cares for her growing family. I watch her accomplish this each and every day. Society says a woman cannot do all of these things. However, Love says she can!"
Marlene Lennox