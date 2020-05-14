“I have always wanted to be a mother. When I was pregnant, the connection I felt to the baby growing inside me was so strong and so special. We opted not to find out the gender of our baby, but I knew it was a girl. I secretly bought a whole cache of bows for her hair and picked out the perfect one for her hospital picture. Imagine my surprise when I gave birth to our perfect son - Jude. Seeing him for the first time was pure magic. I had never felt such awe. I knew immediately that we would be inseparable. That spectacular feeling has never gone away. Every day I watch him do something that makes me so proud to be his mother. Motherhood has been the best adventure, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”
Mary Ellen and Bobby Croft