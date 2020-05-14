“I’m the mom of a ten year old born with a rare genetic disorder called Citrullinemia, hospitalized more than 30 times with 25 transfers to Hopkins, and finally received a new liver last Spring. His brain was damaged from the toxins created by his disorder so he’s in special education but really thriving now.
I’m a former photographer who had to give up professional work due to my son’s fragile health but I decided recently to turn my photography abilities to him and document his amazing and brave journey. And I have spent the last decade furiously documenting our lives.
We could have lost him at anytime but thankfully got to keep him far longer than four hospitals ever predicted. The shortened life span spurred my obsession with capturing him almost daily but now, because of a donor, he should live a much longer life!
He’s severely speech delayed and avoids eye contact most of the time, so I’ve often compared myself to wildlife photographer. But sometimes, I suppose that is just children in general. Sometimes shooting him just as he interacts in that time and place- and other times laying low, out of sight, waiting for the moment he looks at the camera for even the splittest of seconds. I am a portrait photographer at heart.and my brave little boy is my muse.”
Mindy Mooney