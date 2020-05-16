“Our mom was more than just a mother to us. She was a confidante, leader and a best friend. Our mom, Shelley DeHaven, passed in December 2019 from her hard battle with Pancreatic Cancer. To many, she was one of the best people you could have ever known. We were so beyond lucky to be able to call her “Mom.” As a single parent, she raised three children. Even throughout her battle, she continued to do whatever she could possibly do to support us. Many people look at my sister, brother and me and can tell right away that we are her children, based upon the traits we carry. We have never seen someone so head strong to be able to push through everything that life threw at her. Shelley will forever be our favorite person and we are so proud to be able to say that she is our Mom.”
Jordan Rhoads
Madison Rhoads
Haden DeHaven