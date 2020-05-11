I have the most fabulous mother. Her name is Shirley McGregor. She has lived in Cumberland, Maryland all her life. She married her high school sweetheart, George McGregor. I really don’t have to explain how wonderful and kind she is. My friends and her friends around town know Shirley. My mother has given her heart and soul in raising her three children, along with her granddaughter and great grandson. She is 85 years old going strong. Shirley and I have been like two kids in a basket. We talk and do everything together. Shirley says “If you are game I am too.” Shirley cares for people she doesn’t even know. She always has a smile on her face, even if she’s not feeling well. Shirley loves life and she especially loves her family. I’ll tell you if you see her for the first time, you’d think you’ve known her for years. The best mother in the world!
Karrin Esposito