“On Nov 1st, 2019, my wife gave birth to our daughter, Jovee Mae Casebolt. She was a little early but the labor and delivery went perfect...no issues...we thought. Late that night, while Jovee spent her first night in the nursery and we rested in our room, the nurses discovered that Jovee suffered from pretty severe apnea. Her breathing would appear normal but, with no warning, would just stop. Our baby girl would just cease to be breathing, seconds ticking away as a blue hue appeared on her lips. Thankfully she was surrounded by attentive nurses for if she would have been in our room it is very possible that her breathing would never started again. The coming days and weeks were torture every step of the way. Being discharged without our child was torture. Not being able to hold her because of oxygen and feeding tubes, torture. Anticipating the previous night’s report on her breathing, torture. Hearing the alarm every time her O2 dropped, torture.
Here we are three months later and Jovee is not only home, but is thriving. She is gaining weight, eating more every day, and has a smile that lights up the darkest room. However, it is not only Jovee that has matured and developed over this time. In huge ways, my wife Taryn has experienced a metamorphosis of her own that I would have never imagined possible. I have always loved my wife, which is why she’s my wife, but everything my wife was in the past has been magnified exponentially. Her strength, compassion, tenderness, and love have erupted in such a beautiful way. The title of ‘Mother’ is not one of just kindness and nurturing; it is a title of power, grit, perseverance, and a fierce love. Even if these pics do not get published, I just wanted to take a moment to brag about the awe that I have experienced by seeing my bride become a giver of life!”
James R. Casebolt