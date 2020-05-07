“I’d like to tell you a little about my mom, Teresa Files. I know a lot of people are blessed with incredible mothers but I feel as if I was blessed with the best. My mom is the most selfless person I know. She always puts others feelings and needs before her own. As kids my brothers and I never truly understood all my parents sacrificed for us. My mother went back to work when I was eight so that my brothers and I could attend Catholic school. She has worked for the local Catholic Church ever since, for nearly 30 years now. Her faith in God and dedication to our Church is beyond measure. Mom always made sure we had everything we ever needed as children and more. I truly had the best childhood anyone could ever dream of. I am a firm believer that my mother’s sacrifices and faith in the Lord shaped myself and my brothers into the adults we are today. Now that she is a grandmother she is leading her grandkids to love God. She absolutely adores all of her grandchildren and it shows because she is their world! I aspire to be even half the mother that my mom is. We love you mom!”
Christie Dolan