Jane Souders Bugg
Photography Courtesy of Higher Focus Photography. Submited by the Bugg, Hendershot, and Maher families.

Only A Mother Listens

When at night it’s dark and still,

     Everyone is sleeping,

I’m wakened by your rasping cough,

     I wince to hear you weeping.

Soon my arms enfold you and hold

       you very tight,

For only a mother listens in the

       stillness of the night.

Now, daddies are good for wrestling

       and tickling you on your toes,

Sisters make funny faces and kiss

       your little nose.

Other people may spoil you and say

       you’re cute and bright,

But only a mother listens in the

        stillness of the night.

Jane Souders Bugg

Frostburg, Maryland

July 17, 1933 ~ November 6, 2018

 

From her book “From One Spark”

Reprinted with permission from the Souders Bugg Estate

