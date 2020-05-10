Only A Mother Listens
When at night it’s dark and still,
Everyone is sleeping,
I’m wakened by your rasping cough,
I wince to hear you weeping.
Soon my arms enfold you and hold
you very tight,
For only a mother listens in the
stillness of the night.
Now, daddies are good for wrestling
and tickling you on your toes,
Sisters make funny faces and kiss
your little nose.
Other people may spoil you and say
you’re cute and bright,
But only a mother listens in the
stillness of the night.
Jane Souders Bugg
Frostburg, Maryland
July 17, 1933 ~ November 6, 2018
From her book “From One Spark”
Reprinted with permission from the Souders Bugg Estate